Praise for sponsors of mountain bike challenge

Jane Pritchard of Aico by the new logo

The Borderland Mountain Bike Challenge, organised by the Borderland Rotary Club says it is pleased that Aico, an Oswestry based company, has joined Dairi-Pak Packaging and Mule Cycles as sponsors for this year’s ride on May 7. The event, cancelled for the last two years, still starts from Rhiwlas Village Hall but now has a new logo and an increased limit of 300 riders.

Jane Pritchard, one of the two dedicated community liaison staff at Aico said, “We are delighted to be supporting the Borderland Mountain Bike Challenge this year. It has clearly been a great success and well attended over the years, raising substantial amounts of money for some very deserving causes.

"As market leaders in home life safety we strive to deliver safer homes through engaging with communities to educate and promote best practice. Our corporate social responsibility programme, ‘Aico in the Community’ was developed to provide support local and national educational and charitable organisations and help build sustainable futures for communities.

"We are always looking for opportunities to provide support to charities and build relationships with organisations who are also supporting good causes”.

Dairi-Pak Packaging have been involved in the Borderland Mountain Bike Challenge since it first started in 1994 and is a long-standing supplier to Aico.

Jane said: “As we are already corporate partners of the Midlands Air Ambulance, Aico are delighted that a significant proportion of the funds raised from this event will be donated to this very worthy cause.

"We have been wanting to support the event for a few years, but like everything else, the pandemic has caused so much disruption. It is great that it is back at last. We are really looking forward to it.”