Bike challenge raises £4 for hospital charity

Paramount CRT Cycling Club - Helen Chapman, Claire Blackwell-Smyth, Emma Wareham and Gill Cribb

The Centenary Cycle saw more than 50 cyclists take on a 60k or 100k route around Shropshire’s picturesque countryside.

The event had been organised to mark 100 years of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) being based at the current Gobowen site.

Money raised from the event will go to the RJAH charity.

A number of staff members from the Oswestry-based hospital took part in the event – participants included Miss Gillian Cribb, Consultant Orthopaedic and Oncological Surgeon, who took on the 100k challenge.

She said: “We’re very grateful to RJAH Charity for holding fundraising events such as the Centenary Cycle – they raise valuable funds that directly support frontline staff and patients.

“It was a brilliantly organised event which took you on a spectacular and well-marked route through Shropshire’s scenic villages – not to mention the delicious selection of cakes available at our halfway point in Baschurch.”

The event was supported by the local community, with Lanyon Bowdler and Mornflake Mighty Oats sponsoring the goodie bags and Tesco Ellesmere donating snacks to keep cyclists fuelled.

Local bike shop and café, MULE Cycles, also supported the event by hosting the registration point, entering a team into the ride and donating prizes for the cyclists with the quickest moving times.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “Thank you to our team of cyclists who took part on the day, we are so incredibly grateful to them.