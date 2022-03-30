Care company pledges to take care of its staff as much as its customers

Mark Goodall and Nicky Sealey

Mark Goodall and Nicky Sealey have set up care company Visiting Angels North Shropshire after Nicky worked in the care sector business for the past 15 years. The couple aim to provide a standard of care that reflects their own strong family values.

Nicky and Mark have been helped to launch their new business by the Silverpreneurs® scheme which supports the over-50s in setting up or revitalising their own businesses.

Co-director and registered care manager, Nicky, said: “Working with Visiting Angels to set up our own business under its brand gives us the chance to align our own values and experiences with a leading care provider’s mission.

“I began my journey in the care industry as a member of staff in a care home. The hours were so unsociable and the duties we had to perform in such a short amount of time put a huge amount of pressure on us as carers. Seeing the impact this had on the wellbeing of

carers, combined with the unfair pay that is so common in the industry, led me to this point in finding Visiting Angels.

“It's approach in caring for its staff as much as those in need is something all care brands should be practicing in the modern world - especially after seeing the impact Covid had on those who work in the industry,” she said

She said she had had huge support from the Silverpreneurs® initiative which provides a structured programme of support, ideas, information and inspiration for its members with funding from the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire.

“Setting up your own business can be such a roller-coaster and it’s been great to have experts on hand to advise on the decisions that need to be made for each part of the business,” said Nicky.

Joining Nicky in the business is co-director, Mark Goodall, who has family ties to the Oswestry area and experience in logistics and management.