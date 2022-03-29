Employees handle charity fundraising with ease

Adam James, Claire Williams, Chris Powell, Vicky Lea and

A group of colleagues at Hiab’s Shropshire office based in Ellesmere, raised in excess of £1,100 for five different charities in 2021 and have revealed grand plans to build on this figure for 2022.

The group of employees, who work across the sales and customer service teams at Hiab - an on-road load handling equipment specialist – raised vital funds for charities including Team Verrico (Breast Cancer charity), Macmillan Cancer Support and Oswestry Food Bank.

Touched by the amount of food poverty in the local area, service coordinator Jacqui GarnerJones, arranged a can drive which brought in around 100 cans of food and £400 in cash for Oswestry Food Bank, part of the Trussell Trust network.

Service support manager, Adam James said: “The response to the can drive from everyone in the Shropshire office was just fantastic. The £400 cash was used to get as much food as possible for the bank. There was everything for either an individual or family to have a hearty meal at Christmas, as well as the absolute essentials such as sanitary products for women.”

The team’s fundraising efforts, which also included a MacMillan coffee morning, Euro’s sweepstake and several themed ‘wear it to work’ days, were inspired by a number of personal experiences. Claire Williams, customer service controller at Hiab, said: “In the last couple of years two members of the service team, me being one of them, have undergone treatment for breast cancer so raising money for these charities is a cause close to the heart of everyone here.”

Adam, who also has first-hand experience of living with cancer, added: “Being able to raise money for the charities that made such a difference to not only myself, but also loved ones around me, is a joy and something I am truly

passionate about. The fundraising culture at Hiab is great and no matter how large or small the event, people show up and want to be involved.”

Two members of the sales team, Vicky Lea and Chris Powell, are completing a tandem sky dive for local charity, Hope House Children’s Hospice on April 2 and set a fundraising target of £800 which they have already surpassed.

Jack Cox, Hiab UK, concluded: “The causes close to our employees’ hearts are of the utmost importance to us and we’re immensely proud of the inspiring fundraising culture that has been cultivated at our Shropshire office.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what fundraisers they have in the pipeline for the year ahead and would like to wish Vicky and Chris lots of luck in advance of their sky dive in just a month’s’ time.”