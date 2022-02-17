Market traders in Oswestry celebrate their success in national competition

Market traders celebrate their highly commended award

Oswestry market traders were handed their 2022 Highly Commended Certificate in a get together in the indoor market.

The awards are an opportunity to champion and celebrate markets in Great Britain.

They say that, with inevitable changes to and challenges for the future of our high streets, it is clear, that offering customers unique shopping opportunities along with great events and experiences, markets have an important place at the heart of our communities.

Councillor Rosie Radford, chairwoman of the markets and town centre services committee, said: “It was great to celebrate this award with the market traders, Oswestry markets have a lot to offer and our indoor market is home to 40 independent businesses.”

Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Mark Jones said he had been pleased to represent the Council at the award ceremony and proud to pick up the award on behalf of the Council and the traders.

"The Award Ceremony highlighted the important role that markets have in our economy and that they are an important part of our heritage, culture and future,” he said.

Organised by the National Association of British Market Authorities, the awards are recognised by market operators as the top honours for the industry.