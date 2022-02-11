Notification Settings

Foot and ankle surgeon at Shropshire specialist hospital takes gold for his work

A Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital has been awarded the prestigious Registry Gold Award by the British Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society.

Mr Nilesh Makwana
Mr Nilesh Makwana, who has worked at the Oswestry-based hospital since 2001, took the top award for entering the most patient data into the registry for the second year running.

He said it was important to collect data to improve patient experience and care.

“Since starting out as a Consultant, I have always tried to collect objective data about my patients. Without doing this, I may never know if I am helping my patients in the way I think I am.”

Mr Ibrahim Roushdi, Associate Medical Director, said: “It's been said that you can’t improve what you don’t measure. Collecting and analysing high quality data is fundamental to driving the improvements in patient care, which we are all committed to at RJAH.

“It’s great to see the foot and ankle team leading the way in this."

The introduction of Amplitude software, a programme that captures and monitors patient reported outcomes as well as clinical data, at RJAH made collection of patient outcome data easier than ever.

Mr Makwana said: “Introducing Amplitude to a forward-thinking Trust with good IT support has made the collection of data a much more streamlined process.

“With the continued use of this system, we will be able to provide much richer data on quality of care and outcomes. We will then be able to use this to continue to improve and provide outstanding services to our patients.”

