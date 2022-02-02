Oswestry 10k set to return later this month

The Oswestry 10k last took place in 2021

The Oswestry Olympians will hold the run, starting and ending at the Marches School, on Sunday February 27.

Roads on the route will be closed on the morning of the race which will go through the town centre, along Shrewsbury Road, Maesbury Road and Victoria Road..

It is being organised by the Oswestry Olympians club.

Spokesman, Ray Pickett, said the 2020 event was one of the last in the the race calendar before the Covid lockdown. He said that event attracted not only local entries but runners from as far afield as the north east of Scotland and Cornwall.

He said he was very grateful to marshalls who gave up their time to be on the course and the spectators who turned out to line the route.

And he thanked businesses who supported the event.

As well as the main 10K race, there is also a children's fun run.