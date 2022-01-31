Borderland Rotary club returns to social events with a Burns Night

Pictured from left: :Harry Richardson, Cathy Osselton (president) Andy Young and Paul Dalton

Andy piped a welcome to members at the Sweeney Hall Hotel near Oswestry and recited the Rabbie Burns poem, Address to the Haggis before members toasted the haggis.

President of Borderland, Cathy Osselton said it was wonderful for members to be together again at a social occasion.

She said: “I’d forgotten how loud bagpipes are when played indoors but it made for a great evening. It’s now time to get back to work on the club's projects after the disruption of the last two years.”