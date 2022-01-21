Plans to spruce up Oswestry alleyways gets thumbs up from Mayor

Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Mark Jones at the alleyway that lead to Cae Glas Park in Oswestry which is going to be renovated

But all that will change with funding given to brighten up not only the Willow Street alleyway but others in the market town.

Mayor, Councillor Mark Jones, has welcomed the funding from the Oswestry High Streets Heritage Action Zone.

The town council is responsible for the day-to-day management of Cae Glas Park.

"Many people will not know that there is an entrance to the park from Willow Street," Councillor Jones said.

"The plans are to make a lovely entrance. There will be a vertical garden on one of the walls and also a lovely entrance way. There are also plans for some of the other alleyways as well.