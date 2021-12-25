Passenger injured in Christmas Eve 'fire engine crash'

Emergency services at the crash in Oswestry town centre on Christmas Eve

A fire engine is reported to have been involved in the collision which left a car badly damaged at the junction of Church Street and Upper Brook Street.

Photos from the scene showed the red car left with serious front-end damage next to a fire engine and ambulance.

Paramedics and police officers were sent to the scene and closed the crossroads after the incident happened at around 9.20pm.

The incident happened shortly after firefighters were called to a crash on the A483 at Mile End where a car had hit a tree.

The extent of any injuries suffered in either crash have not yet been confirmed.