Two drivers taken to hospital after early morning Oswestry crash

Two saloon car drivers have been taken to hospital after a crash in Oswestry in the early hours today.

Emergency services at the scene of a two-car crash at the junction of Maesbury Road and the A483 near Oswestry. Photo: James Lewis (Shropshire Fire and Rescue)
A fire crew, two ambulances, and a police car were scrambled to the junction of Maesbury Road and the A483 at 5.46am.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival we discovered two patients, a man and a woman, who were the drivers of the two cars.

"They were both treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

The Oswestry fire station crew found that no-one was trapped. Firefighters used small gear to make the vehicles safe and dealt with a fuel spillage, before declaring the incident over at 6.21am.

