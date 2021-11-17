Two drivers taken to hospital after early morning Oswestry crash

Emergency services at the scene of a two-car crash at the junction of Maesbury Road and the A483 near Oswestry. Photo: James Lewis (Shropshire Fire and Rescue)

A fire crew, two ambulances, and a police car were scrambled to the junction of Maesbury Road and the A483 at 5.46am.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival we discovered two patients, a man and a woman, who were the drivers of the two cars.

"They were both treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

