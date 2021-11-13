All aboard the night bus

Oswestry's festoon lights are a pre-cursor to the Christmas lights

The Oswestry Night Bus is being provided by Tanat Valley Coaches with support from the Oswestry Business Improvement District.

It will take in the villages of Weston Rhyn, Gobowen, St Martins, Whittington, Morda Pant and Llanymynech as well as outlying areas of Oswestry.

Adele Nightingale from Oswestry BID said: "The Night Bus is running every Friday and Saturday night through December, as well as Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

"Our intention with the initiative is to support Oswestry's night-time economy."

It is hoped that revellers will see the bus as a safer alternative than trying to walk home and will stop people being tempted to drink and drive.

The timetable can be downloaded from the internet site, oneoswestry.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/nightbus-landscape.pdf.

Adele said that if people were using taxis they should ensure that they booked them well ahead of time.

Oswestry BID is ensuring that people feel comfortable going into the town in the evening.

One of the initiatives to brighten up the night-time town centre environment is the festoon lighting along Bailey Street, The Cross, Cross Street, Church Street and Festival Square.

"The new lighting has been very well-received since its recent installation with both businesses and residents commenting that the extra lighting has made the town centre feel much safer," Adele said.

"It’s a win-win for us. To improve safety and appearance can only bring benefits to the night-time economy of Oswestry town centre."