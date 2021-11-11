North Shropshire by election votes to be counted in Shrewsbury

SAME DAY Counting the ballot papers for the unitary council, at Sundorne Sports Village. PIC PETER SHAH

Shropshire Council has confirmed that voting for the seat left vacant when Owen Paterson resigned will take place on December 16 with polling stations open between 7am and 10pm for those wishing to vote in person.

Votes will be verified and counted on the night of December 16-17 at the Sports Village in Sundorne Road.

The building was used for counting of votes during the last general election in 2019 - also a December election.

Anyone who is not registered to vote has until November 30 to do so.

"To register go to http://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. It’ll only take five minutes," a spokesman said.

The unitary authority said the formal notice of the election will be published by 4pm on November 12 and has posted links on its website for information for anyone interested in standing as a candidate.

Nominations for candidates can be delivered to the Shirehall in Shrewsbury between the hours of 10am and 4pm from November 15-18 with the details of the candidates being published on the council's website by 5pm on November 18.

"Due to limited visitor access to Shirehall, it would be advisable to make an appointment with Shropshire Council’s elections team for delivery of nominations."

Voters have a range of options for casting their ballot – in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place - a proxy vote. To vote by post or proxy you must apply in advance.

The deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm on December 1 with December 8 the deadline for proxy votes.

"For those who choose to vote in person, polling stations will be safe places to vote on December 16 with social distancing measures and other safety measures in place. People are being asked to bring their own pen or pencil with which to cast their vote."