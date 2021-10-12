Council becomes White Ribbon accredited as part of its work to help victims of domestic abuse

Oswestry Guildhall.jpg.

The council has made a commitment that has seen it become White Ribbon Accredited.

White Ribbon is a global campaign that encourages people, and especially men and boys, to individually and collectively take action and change the behaviour and culture that leads to abuse and violence.

To wear a white ribbon is to promise to never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.

Commitments made by Oswestry Town Council in their White Ribbon action plan include engaging with young men through youth clubs, with the community through events, with the Police via the Partnership Panel.

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK said: "Our call to end violence by raising awareness, educating and campaigning to bring about change is greatly strengthened by working together with our White Ribbon accredited organisations.

"Our partners are able to engage with many thousands of people to change the cultures that lead to violence against women and girls. We are delighted to welcome Oswestry Town Council as one of our White Ribbon Accredited organisations. Together we can prevent violence happening in the first place."

The Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Mark Jones said: "The Town Council has shown community leadership by becoming White Ribbon Accredited. We know through our work with the police that this is an issue that affects women in Oswestry. By working together, by talking, by showing leadership we can bring about the change that is evidentially needed."

The council has been working with West Mercia Women's Aid after agreeing to part fund the “Ask Me Scheme” which will be managed in partnership Womens Aid. Under this scheme up to 30 local residents are being recruited and supported to become champions who can offer support and advice for victims by forming a network of trusted, informed and local advice.

The national programme has already been delivered in Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Powys but it is the first time it has been brought to Shropshire.

More than 100 organisations have received White Ribbon accreditation, including councils, police forces, fire and rescue services, health authorities, housing associations, schools and universities. There is also a scheme for smaller organisations to become White Ribbon supporters.

Individuals can join over 37,000 others who have signed the White Ribbon UK pledge and get more information online at whiteribbon.org.uk.