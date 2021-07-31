Holiday club gets funding from rotary club

The children, coaches and Gill Jones, TNS' Community Foundation Officer thank President Dave Griggs of Oswestry Rotary Club for the financial support.

The rotary club has provided support to the sessions.

Mr Griggs said: "I am delighted to see the sessions happening this year after their enforced break last year and am pleased that we are able to provide support with an award from the Mary Hignett Bequest Fund to contribute towards the cost of ad hoc coaches."

He met with Gill Jones, TNS' Community Foundation Officer who said: "We have an extensive programme of activities available, not just football, although we are, of course, proud of the training that our coaches deliver."

The TNS Foundation, which has many community aims, delivers football and sports participation programmes as well as education, health, social inclusion and equality projects.

"Very importantly, sessions are free for children to attend and include a free meal - both issues that have been highlighted as important during the pandemic. What a worthwhile project for us to be able to support."

The sessions are running for the three weeks at several sites around Oswestry and Ellesmere during the summer holidays - further details can be found on the TNS Foundation tnsfc.co.uk/2021/07/07/details-released-for-

the-new-saints-fc-foundations-summer-holiday-activity-provision/ or email info@tnsfcfoundation.org.uk.