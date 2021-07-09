Relaxation of travel restrictions 'step in the right direction', says Oswestry travel agent

Roger Blake, director of Liberty Travel in Oswestry

Roger Blake of Liberty Travel in Oswestry said although the announcement that fully vaccinated UK residents arriving in England from amber travel list destinations will no longer have to quarantine from July 19 was positive, restrictions put in place by other countries would still make travelling "difficult".

Mr Blake added that while some may be encouraged to go abroad this year, families wanting to travel further afield would still face many obstacles.

"It's definitely a positive step in the right direction, but there's still a lot of issues to get beyond," he said.

"While it's fairly clear what the British Government wants people to do when they come back to the UK, every single country has its own thoughts on what we need to do before we go there.

"It means although the main resorts are mostly fine if you're fully vaccinated, the majority of locations still have limitations.

"Also, even when you travel to those main resorts you still have to do Covid tests upon arrival.

"On top of this the Foreign Office advice is still not to travel to certain locations so most people's travel insurance won't cover them – there's still quite a long way to go."

Mr Blake added that the requirement to pay for Covid tests could put families off travelling.

"I think this move will encourage some people to travel, I just don't know whether the family market will pick up as much," he said.

"When you're paying for PCR tests and day two tests it adds quite a lot on the cost for a family.