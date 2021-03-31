Everything is coming up roses for garden centre

David Walliams and his mum at the David Austin Roses exhibit at Chelsea Flower Show

Family-run Shropshire business David Austin Roses only allows its English Roses to be sold at specially selected outlets.

Students and staff at Derwen College say they are looking forward to receiving new deliveries of roses for the Spring/Summer 2021 season.

Derwen College Commercial Manager Pete Evans said that the college was delighted and extremely proud to have been chosen by David Austin Roses as one of its few carefully selected stockists.

He said: “It is a privilege to be selected as one of only a few select retailers to sell David Austin Roses in Shropshire. We expect our first deliveries after Easter, and are welcoming suggestions from customers as

to which varieties of roses they would like to see in stock.”

Derwen College Garden Centre and Gift Shop provides plants, garden accessories and gifts to shoppers in the community, and supports students with special educational needs and disabilities in their workexperience.

Students on the College’s Gardens and Plant Production work pathway tend to and care for a variety of plants, shrubs and trees at the Garden Centre while, retail and enterprise students learn valuable business and customer services skills working in the Garden Centre and Gift Shop.

In a letter to the college, David Austin said: "We have carefully selected your business to become one of our selected retailers and we look forward to working with you as the programme develops.”

“For almost 60 years we have been growing roses on our family farm in Shropshire, lovingly nurturing them by hand until they are ready to be passed onto customers, to be enjoyed in their own gardens.”