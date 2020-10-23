New home for Oswestry armed forces and veterans club

The breakfast club met in Cae Glas Park in the summer

Black Hawk Laser Games based on Mile Oak Industrial Estate, Oswestry offered its base for the club's twice monthly meetings.

The Oswestry Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club provides friendship and support to serving and veteran members of the armed forces.

After outgrowing Derwen College the group moved to The Robert Jones And Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

But the Covid-19 restrictions meant that venue was not available during the summer and the club has been meeting in Cae Glas Park in the town centre.

Zoe Farry, sales and marketing director at Black Hawk Laser Games, saw that the club was meeting in the park in increasingly poor weather and extended an offer to meet at the Black Hawk premises.

“My husband Paul is a veteran, so I was pleased to be able to offer the use of our café area and kitchen to the group for as long as they need it.

"Members of the armed services have a unique bond with each other and support of them during service and beyond is vitally important for ongoing wellbeing.”