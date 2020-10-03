Top award for infection control nurse at orthopaedic hospital

Stacey Keegan, Sue Sayles and Frank Collins

Sue Sayles, infection prevention and control nurse at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry has been presented with the Dame Agnes Hunt Nursing Medal.

She received the special honour at the trust’s virtual annual general meeting for ensuring patients and colleagues remained safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dame Agnes Hunt Nursing Medal is presented to one nurse a year at RJAH for their outstanding contribution to nursing care, and the winner is decided by the senior nursing team.

Sue was chosen for her hard work in ensuring infection control measures are being adhered to, to the highest standards by colleagues during the outbreak, and that national guidance is understood and practical to all.

Trust chairman Frank Collins said: “Sue is a very well respected, visible and approachable Specialist Nurse.

“Her presence, expertise and calming approach have never been more evident as during the Covid-19 pandemic. She has taken ever changing national directives and turned them into practical ways of working for every member of staff at the trust.

“She continues to be the “go to” person for advice and guidance on how to keep patients and all colleagues as safe and protected at work as possible.

“Patients and their safety are at the heart of everything she does, making her a real credit to her profession and to the trust, and we thank her for her continued commitment and dedication.

Sue, has worked at the trust for 35 years, said it was an absolute privilege to be awarded the medal, named after the hospital’s co-founder.

She said: “I feel totally honoured and immensely proud to have been awarded the Dame Agnes Hunt Nursing Medal – particularly this year of all years.

“It’s come as a real surprise to me but I’m so grateful.