School up for top award for career advice

Moreton Hall's advice and guidance programme has been named a finalist in the Independent School of the Year Awards for 2020.

The nomination recognises one of the Oswestry school's initiatives such as the Rylands Diploma, the school’s bespoke life skills programme through which, under the guidance of former barrister, Sarah Pritchard, the Sixth Form girls develop a range of core skills from professionalism in the work-place to dealing with household and car maintenance.

It also celebrates the careers team’s philosophy that once a Moretonian, always a Moretonian, a fact acknowledged by Old Moretonian, Annabel Ward who having left in 2013 decided on a change of direction. She said: "Six years after leaving school and finishing my first degree I decided to go back to university to study veterinary nursing. The first thing I did was get in contact with Moreton for support.”

This year, with lockdown reshaping the Year 13 experience, the careers team set out to provide additional opportunities with a bespoke six week virtual Bridging the Gap programme. Recent alumni shared their thoughts and insights on the things they wish they had known before embarking on their career journeys to support current girls as they prepared for their next steps.

Lockdown was also an opportunity to share experience and create a bespoke Year 10 Careers Roadshow for pupils and parents in local state schools offering advice and guidance on A-level choices and beyond. Shelley Robinson, enterprise coordinator for Shropshire Council, said: “This was a really clear, unbiased presentation with advice from current students on the realities of studying A-levels. It is great that Moreton Hall is reaching out to the state secondary sector to share their expertise and knowledge.”

Reflecting on being a finalist in these prestigious awards, Moreton's head of careers Catherine Ashworth said: “It is a privilege to support young people at this pivotal moment in their lives and to support them in successfully navigating their way through the extraordinary array of opportunities available to them”.

Moreton Hall principal, George Budd added: “Our careers advice is truly personalised and opens every pupil’s eyes to the rainbow of options available to them - something reflected by our eclectic range of leavers’ destinations - yes, two thirds go to Russell Group universities and alongside this sits Agri-Food with Marketing, Film, and Hand Embroidery. Exactly what careers advice should be."