Strong volunteers needed for Oswestry charity store

The charity says it needs volunteer retail assistants, van drivers and van drivers’ mates to ensure the continued success of its donated furniture shop on Festival Square.

"We need physically strong individuals to help drivers move large items of furniture during collections and deliveries and to drive the van just once a week," Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said

Full and half day shifts are available for volunteer retail assistants, for those who enjoy meeting the public.

“All profits from our Oswestry donated furniture shop are vital for funding essential services for older people, many of whom live in the Oswestry area”.

Anyone who is unsure about volunteering during the current pandemic can be reassured the shop has undergone rigorous risk assessments and procedures are in place to ensure the safety of both volunteers and customers.

"This is a great opportunity to join a friendly, motivated team. Training and expenses are provided, as is on-going support. Anyone over the age of 18, who has worked in retail or would like to add retail experience to their CV is encouraged to apply.

"Please call into the shop and speak to the manager, Rose Morris for a chat or contact Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s volunteer recruitment team on 01743 233 123 or email volunteering@ageukstw.org.uk. Alternatively, visit www.ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk."