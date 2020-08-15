Housing plans could pose traffic dangers for Oswestry schoolchildren, say critics

Local residents say the planned development of an initial 30 properties under the Shropshire Local Plan would create chaos at the already congested pinch point on Upper Brook Street with children from the Little Acorns nursery school, Our Ladies and St. Oswalds primary school, the Marches School and Oswestry School at greater risk.

Resident, Mr Richard Ali, said road safety concerns including traffic mounting pavements had already been brought to the attention of Shropshire Council.

"Inappropriate and unnecessary developments simply increase risks and place childrens' lives in danger," he said.

"Why zone areas for housing where there is no good road infrastructure when there are sites for hundred of houses zones close to the bypass.

"This land was part of the Broomhall estate parkland and is a designated, biodiversity site and an important part of the area's heritage."

County Councillor Paul Milner said he agreed with the fears raised by residents and parents of children affected by the congestion on Upper Brook Street.

"Everyone who drives along Upper Brook Street and Trefonen Road already knows that congestion is an everyday occurrence and that this congestion is acute at peak times just when children are going to school," he said.

"There have already been a number of near-misses but the width of the pavements outside the primary school prevent the erection of protective barriers. It is quite obvious that another 60 or so cars will simply add to the existing congestion.

"Shropshire Council's consultation is now underway and I urge all those who would be affected by these proposals to make their voices heard.

"In my view this major development is simply in the wrong place. Not only would these proposals increase congestion and road safety risks, they would destroy valuable, historic and ecologically important parkland and increase the risk of flooding."

The land and other sites in the proposed local plan will be discussed by Oswestry Town Council in a zoom online meeting on Monday evening at 7pm.

Members of the public will be able to join this meeting by clicking on us02web.zoom.us/j/82409423829 Meeting ID: 8240942 3829.