Sweet smell of success for blooming great volunteers in Oswestry

Regional and national In Bloom competitions may have been postponed but it hasn't stopped volunteers across the county working hard to ensure that floral displays still grace towns and villages.

In May, Oswestry Town Council called for volunteers to step in and help plant out the flower beds at the front of the park. A dozen men and women spend a day in the sunshine working alongside contractor Greenfingers - all the time observing social distancing.

Three months later the plants have certainly blossomed into a magnificent show of colour and of scent.

Cae Glas Park in Oswestry looking colourful.

Oswestry Town Council’s operations manager, Simon Cranmer, offered thanks to those who gave up their time to help.

He said: “We are really grateful to all the residents who came out to Cae Glas in May to help with this important annual task.

“In these testing times a beautiful display of flowers in a much-loved park is a reminder that there is continuity and a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I hope they have returned to see that the fruits of their labour are now flourishing."

People wanting to keep an eye on future volunteering opportunities in the park and around the town can check the council’s social media channels for updates.

Members of the Oswestry In Bloom committee have also been in other areas of the town planting flower beds and tidying up green areas.