Oswestry neighbours celebrate postcode lottery win

By Charlotte Bentley | Oswestry | News | Published:

Neighbours in Oswestry are celebrating after their lucky postcode meant they won £1,000 each.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

Seven people in Oswestry are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode in the People's Postcode Lottery.

The neighbours netted the windfall when SY11 3BD was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What great news to start off your weekend! Congratulations to our winners.”

It costs £10 a month to play and winning postcodes are announced every day.

New players can sign up online at postcodelottery.co.uk

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star

