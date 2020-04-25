Oswestry neighbours celebrate postcode lottery win

Seven people in Oswestry are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode in the People's Postcode Lottery.

The neighbours netted the windfall when SY11 3BD was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What great news to start off your weekend! Congratulations to our winners.”

It costs £10 a month to play and winning postcodes are announced every day.

