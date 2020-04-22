Smoke fills the skies in hill fire near Oswestry

Fire crews were sent to Llangynog, west of Oswestry, to get the blaze under control.

Numerous appliances were sent, including from Welshpool and Oswestry. Nobody was hurt.

Welshpool Fire said: "04M2 was mobilised at 19.21 to a hill fire assisting numerous appliances in the Llangynog area. If you are in the area please keep your windows closed."