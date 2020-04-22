Advertising
Smoke fills the skies in hill fire near Oswestry
Smoke could be seen filling the sky in a Mid Wales village last night as a hill fire got out of hand.
Fire crews were sent to Llangynog, west of Oswestry, to get the blaze under control.
Numerous appliances were sent, including from Welshpool and Oswestry. Nobody was hurt.
Welshpool Fire said: "04M2 was mobilised at 19.21 to a hill fire assisting numerous appliances in the Llangynog area. If you are in the area please keep your windows closed."
