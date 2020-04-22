Menu

Smoke fills the skies in hill fire near Oswestry

By Nick Humphreys | Oswestry | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Smoke could be seen filling the sky in a Mid Wales village last night as a hill fire got out of hand.

Smoke filled the skies in Llangynog last night. Picture: Welshpool Fire

Fire crews were sent to Llangynog, west of Oswestry, to get the blaze under control.

Numerous appliances were sent, including from Welshpool and Oswestry. Nobody was hurt.

Welshpool Fire said: "04M2 was mobilised at 19.21 to a hill fire assisting numerous appliances in the Llangynog area. If you are in the area please keep your windows closed."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

