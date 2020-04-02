Rainbow and flowers at Shropshire hospital in support of frontline workers

The League of Friends at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital created the tribute after the nationwide campaign to encourage children to paint rainbows and put them in their windows as a message of hope and to lift people’s spirits.

Charity director, Victoria Sugden, said: “Rainbows have been springing up everywhere, it is a lovely idea and we thought the hospital could use a rainbow right now too. Massive thanks to retail manager Toniann Darlington and volunteer Joanne Williams for painting late into the night, so it could be ready for the morning when staff arrived.

“We are very grateful to Meraki Colour art shop in Oswestry who kindly donated all the paint, what a wonderful gesture.”

During the lockdown The League of Friends has been working hard to find ways to keep in touch with their volunteers most of whom are shielding at home.

The rainbow at Shropshire's Orthopaedic Hospital

Head of Voluntary Services, Heather Thomas-Bache, said: “We currently have a Facebook group that volunteers are able to join - just search 'The League of Friends RJAH Volunteers Group' and request to become a member.

“We have also set up a WhatsApp group and if you would like to join this just send us a direct message via Facebook with your mobile number.

“Please be assured that we will be working on other communication channels for those who do not have WhatsApp or Facebook - watch this space.

“We are also gathering names of those in ‘not at risk’ categories who would like to offer their services during these difficult times. Obviously we are still working out details, safe ways of working and what will be required but if you would like to register your interest please contact me via email on heather.thomas-bache@nhs.net.”

Victoria added: “Our treasured NHS colleagues and friends are working so hard to keep us all safe, a little bit of something uplifting like the rainbow is the least we can do.”