Consultation over road restrictions in Oswestry

Shropshire Council is planning to impose new traffic orders affecting the Bailey Head, Bailey Street and New Street area.

The new restrictions set out when vehicles are permitted to drive on the roads, as well as load, unload, and wait. It is also proposed that some of the restrictions apply to Sundays, which they do not currently.

A council statement said: “These changes are being proposed in the interests of highway safety.

“They will improve pedestrian amenity and the regulation of traffic on Bailey Street and its adjoining roads.”

While the proposed regulations are not significantly different from the current arrangements, it is hoped the new traffic orders will put an end to motorists unknowingly using the roads during the restricted times.

Councillor John Price, mayor of Oswestry, said: “I would encourage businesses, residents and market traders to take part in this consultation.

“The town council supports the review of traffic orders in Oswestry to make sure that they are relevant and fit for purpose.

“It is important that everyone, pedestrians and drivers, is clear what the rules are – at the moment they are not and there are issues with cars travelling up, down and across Bailey Street when they clearly shouldn’t be.

“The town council will formally respond to the consultation.”

Under the plans, from 10am to 4pm, vehicles will not be able to use Arthur Street "from a point 14 metres west of its junction with Bailey Head in a westerly direction for a distance of 24 metres", or New Street "from its junction with Willow Street to a point 31 metres west of its junction with Bailey Street", except for access.

Vehicles are stopped entirely from using Bailey Street, Bailey Head, Albion Hill, between 10am and 4pm. They will also not be able to use Arthur Street "from its junction with Bailey Head to a point 14m west of that junction" or New Street "from its junction with Bailey Street to a point 31m west of that junction".

At The Cross and Cross Street, between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Saturday, vehicles will be restricted except for access "from the junction with Church Street to the junction with Leg Street".

The consultation is open on Shropshire Council’s website until April 15.