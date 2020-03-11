Motorcyclist injured in A5 barrier crash

The A5 was closed northbound between the Whittington and the Gobowen roundabouts following the accident at 10.22am.

West Midlands Ambulance service said that the air ambulance and paramedics were at the scene

Emergency services said the bike had hit a barrier along the busy trunk road, which also carries the A483.

RTC on the A5 / A483 at Gobowen R/A. Road closed North bound from Whittington R/A and South bound. Diversion through Whittington village. — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) March 11, 2020

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a barrier near the B5069 and A5 junction.

"Midlands Air Ambulance, a land ambulance and a paramedic officer are currently assessing one patient."

Traffic was diverted though Whittington and Gobowen.