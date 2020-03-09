New angels monument will honour the victims of violent crime

The Knife Angel, which was created at the British Ironwork Centre, near Oswestry, by artist Alfie Bradley, has proved hugely successful in raising awareness of the cost of knife crime, as it tours major UK cities and towns - spending March in Telford.

Now Clive Knowles, chairman of the ironwork centre, has revealed plans for what he has described as a National Remembrance Ribbon.

The monument, which would be portable, and could accompany the Knife Angel on its tour of the UK, will be adorned with metal ‘angels’, inscribed with the names of victims of violence. Mr Knowles said they had sent some of the angels out already, and that he is hopeful the first section of the ribbon will be completed by May.

Engraved metal angels

Mr Knowles said the sculpture will be expandable to fit a potentially infinite number of metal angels, making it an “everlasting and eternal memorial for all those lost to actions of violence”.

He said: “If you think of the UK, we have got war memorials, we have got memorials to tragedies, but there is nowhere in the UK that remembers the general public that have been affected by violence and that is what this will do. It will stand as a national monument against violence and aggression.”

He added: “For us it has to do the same national tour as the angel, and in some cities we are hoping it will join the angel for a united message.”

Mr Knowles said the sculpture will be assembled using multiple panels for ease of movement. He said they had already sent some angels out, and would be sending the first 100 free of charge.