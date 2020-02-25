Menu

Advertising

Mid Wales and Oswestry braced for snow following floods

By Aimee Jones | Oswestry | News | Published:

A further weather warning has been issued for Mid Wales and Oswestry as snow is on its way.

Flooding on the A5 near Oswestry on Monday. Pic by @OsCops

The yellow alert will be in place from 8pm this evening until 10am tomorrow, as temperatures are expected to plummet overnight.

The Met Office has warned drivers of blustery showers, with the possibility of ice, sleet and snow over the next 24 hours.

While the majority of Shropshire should avoid the snow, Chirk, Oswestry and Mid Wales is expected to get a covering.

It comes as the region is still recovering from severe flooding.

The B4393 Crewgreen to Llandrinio remains closed due to the amount of water on the road and temporary traffic signals are in place on the A458 near Llanfair Caereinion.

There is still issues on some stretches of the A483 through Powys.

However the majority of businesses and schools that were forced to shut on Monday have been reopened.

Police in Oswestry said despite things returning to normal, drivers should remain cautious as there is still some areas underwater.

Oswestry Local Hubs News Mid Wales Environment
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News