Mid Wales and Oswestry braced for snow following floods

The yellow alert will be in place from 8pm this evening until 10am tomorrow, as temperatures are expected to plummet overnight.

The Met Office has warned drivers of blustery showers, with the possibility of ice, sleet and snow over the next 24 hours.

While the majority of Shropshire should avoid the snow, Chirk, Oswestry and Mid Wales is expected to get a covering.

It comes as the region is still recovering from severe flooding.

The B4393 Crewgreen to Llandrinio remains closed due to the amount of water on the road and temporary traffic signals are in place on the A458 near Llanfair Caereinion.

There is still issues on some stretches of the A483 through Powys.

However the majority of businesses and schools that were forced to shut on Monday have been reopened.

Police in Oswestry said despite things returning to normal, drivers should remain cautious as there is still some areas underwater.