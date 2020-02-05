Shropshire surgeon visits India as part of travelling fellowship

Karen Shepherd, consultant orthopaedic and oncological surgeon, visited two hospitals in Mumbai to share knowledge and insight around musculoskeletal tumours.

The fellowship was organised in conjunction with the British Orthopaedic Oncology Society and Stryker – a leading medical devices company – as well as being supported by the Orthopaedic Institute.

The Orthopaedic Institute is a charity located at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, which supports research and teaching through voluntary donations to benefit patients.

Karen said: “I visited both the Tata Memorial Hospital and P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, led by Professor Puri and Dr Agarwal, respectively, during my time in India.

“The two hospitals do differ – Tata is a Government-support cancer hospital and receives local, national and international referrals covering a population base of more than a billion people, whilst Hinduja is privately run and financed.

“Both teams are world renowned and have a vast range of experience in orthopaedic oncology and it was so interesting to compare resources, culture and patient expectations from the UK to India.”

Karen works on Montgomery Unit at RJAH alongside a team of surgeons, radiologists, specialist nurses and physiotherapists.

Montgomery Unit is the tumour outpatients department and treats patients with bone and soft tissue sarcomas, bone metastases, benign bone and soft tissue tumours and tumour-like conditions.

Karen added: “I had such a warm welcome from the orthopaedic community in Mumbai and many of the individuals I met have close links to the UK.

“Orthopaedic oncology is still a relatively small field, so it’s key we share perspective and understanding where possible to maintain a collaborative approach.

“I’d also like to thank the Orthopaedic Institute for their support and sponsoring me to go on this fellowship – it was an excellent experience.”