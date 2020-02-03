Two authors visit Oswestry with new books

The writer was one of two authors in the town, guests of the Booka Bookshop.

Cookery writer and social media star, Jack Monroe, known as Bootstrap Jack, talked about her new publication, Vegan-ish.

Both authors took to Twitter to praise the audience and the welcome given to them.

Jack Monroe, well known for her cooking on a budget recipes, said: "My face still hurts from smiling so much it was one of my fave events I have ever ever done."

Sophie Hannah said her event was "amazingly good fun" and thanked Booka Bookshop for the special, Haven't They Grown cupcakes.

Haven't they Grown is the title of Sophie Hannah's latest novel, the story of Beth and her former friend Flora, whose children appear not to have aged since she last saw them.

The author is also well known for being the only authorised Poirot novelist since Agatha Christie's death.

The link began when she was asked to meet the grandson and great-grandson of Agatha Christie after her agent suggested a new Poirot book to the Christie publishers.

When she appeared in Oswestry with her first Poirot book she said: “I realised that I had had a plot for about two years that did not fit into my crime novels and had not understood why. I realised it was because the motivation applied more to the 1920s than to today.

“When I told the plot to Matthew Pritchard, Agatha Christie’s grandson, he said that it seemed very much like an idea that his grandmother would have had.”

She then went to stay in Agatha Christie’s home to write the basis of the novel.