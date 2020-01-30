Litter pick at Oswestry's town green

The event has been organised by the Green Party councillors on Oswestry Town Council who are urging members of the community to go along and take part on Sunday afternoon.

The Deputy Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Duncan Kerr, said “Everyone of every age is welcome to join us in another litter-pick of Wilfred Owen Green on Sunday at 2pm.

"It is an opportunity for everyone to come and contribute towards keeping our great town clean. Gloves and litter pickers will be available. "

He said that at the last litter pick volunteers gathered over 12 bags full of rubbish, a bicycle and a shopping trolley.

"I’m pleased to say that thanks to all our amazing volunteers we separated all the recyclables, the bicycle was mended by the wonderful people at the Oswestry repair café, and the shopping trolley was re-united with its store," he added.

"I wonder what treasure awaits us this Sunday."

Anyone willing to give up an hour should meet at the park entrance nearest to the Cambrian medical centre for 2pm.