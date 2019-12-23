Listed Oswestry building could become apartments

The property, in Willow Street, Oswestry, could be turned into a number of apartments after plans were submitted this week.

Richard Brown has submitted plans to change of use and conversion of office space at 59 Willow Street into two apartments, the retention and refurbishment of two first floor apartments and subdividing a second floor apartment into two self contained apartments affecting a grade II listed building.

In his planning application, he said: “The development comprises of the conversion of a property which has three designated apartments within its curtilage, to a property which houses six smaller one-bedroom apartments.

“The scale and appearance of the building remains the same, save for some minor modifications to the rear of the property.

“The design will be subject to scrutiny by the conservation office to protect the integrity of the historical asset.

“The design of the development is limited to internal modifications to the building and will not impact on the external appearance of the building other than to provide building refurbishment.

“The proposals will provide upkeep of the building and therefore greatly enhance the streetscape within the Oswestry town conservation area.

“The development site forms part of a late Georgian terrace of properties fronting onto Willow street.

“The buildings form an interesting juxtaposition of properties of varying heights and form, providing a good degree of enclosure to the one side of the street but which then opens out as the road opens at the juncture with Castle Street.

“This architectural interest of the property lies in its quiet and well-mannered address to the street with classical proportioned window openings which have plain stone arched lintels to the ground floor and more elaborate pedimented stone arches to the first floor which are fitted with traditional sash windows and stone cills to all openings.”

He added: “The proposal is one which will prevent decline of the fabric of a Grade II Listed building.

“Through its new use as six, one-bedroom apartments will bring the building into economic use, where its residents are likely to work locally and contribute to the town of Oswestry.

“The alterations are relatively modest and through collaboration with the conservation officer can be managed sensitively so as to preserve the historical asset.”