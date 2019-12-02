Caravan park expansion plans

Bridleway Caravan Park in Henlle, Gobowen, near Oswestry, has applied to change from a 12 touring pitch and tent caravan park to a 13 static caravan site.

The plans, for the park which lies close to the Lion Quays Hotel and Spa, were submitted to Shropshire Council, which will determine whether it goes ahead or not.

Sanderson Weatherall, the agents acting for the caravan park, said in the planning application: “Bridleway Caravan Park is located in the countryside on the east side of the A5, which links Oswestry and Wrexham, and west of Henlle Lane approximately 0.39km to the south of Lion Quays Hotel & Spa Complex.

“Gobowen has a wide array of services including shops, churches, schools, pubs and a train station with regular services to Holyhead, Shrewsbury, Cardiff and Birmingham, amongst other destinations.”

It added: “Mature hedgerows and tree belts run along all the boundaries of the park and it is bounded by the A5 to the west and Henlle Lane to the east.

“By way of context, a touring caravan was stolen from Bridleway Caravan Park on September 18.

“The park is an established touring caravan park of approximately 0.65 hectares (1.6 acres) in size.

“It is a roughly triangular parcel of land and contains 12 touring caravan pitches which are laid out on either side of a central compacted gravel road.

“Each pitch comprises a stone base for a single touring caravan or motorhome and an electric hook-up.

“The proposed static holiday caravans will be made available for a mix of rent hire fleet and being sold to individuals. Unlike the alternative visitor accommodation nearby, including rooms at the Lion Quays Luxury Hotel & Spa Complex, and the chalet lodges and cottages at Henlle Hall, which are generally priced at the mid-level and high end of the market, the proposed static holiday caravans will be low-cost and there will be no minimum length of stay.”

It adds: “The application site is considered to be a logical location for the stationing of 13 static holiday caravans because it is located wholly inside the operational boundary of an established holiday caravan park.”