New Oswestry housing development given green light

Marion Homes will build the development on land off Llwyn Road, Oswestry, after Shropshire Council signed off the final plans for the scheme.

The housing plan had been criticised by some residents who said the project will lead to over development of the site and could impact on wildlife.

But planning bosses said the scheme was in keeping with the area, wouldn’t impact on the environment and said it complied with policy.

Mark Perry, planning case officer, said: “This proposal involves the construction of 11 one and a half-storey dwellings comprised of four differing house types following the demolition of the one, now unkempt dwelling on the site.

“The proposed dwellings would be located on a narrow strip of land to the northern side of Oswestry behind a large estate of former local authority housing.

“Outline planning permission was granted in June 2015 and the description of development did not specify the number of dwellings.

“The means of access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale were all reserved for later approval.

Impact

“The outline planning consent therefore only established the principle a residential development on the site.”

He added: “The existing development to the south of the site is former local authority housing stock, either in semi-detached or short terraces.

“To the north there is a woodland area. The design of the proposed dwellings are in contrast to neighbouring development but would not appear out of keeping or too prominent.

“The proposed development sits on land higher than the neighbours to the south.

“Because the neighbours have such long gardens there is a separation distance of 33 to 38 metres from where windows directly face.

“It is considered that there would be no loss of privacy to neighbours primary living rooms as a result of the development.”

Granting permission, he added: “The principle for residential development has been established in accordance with the outline consent, the proposed design and layout will respect the character of the area and not detrimentally impact upon the amenities of any neighbours.

“The proposed accesses will provide adequate visibility in both directions for emerging vehicles and a suitable level of off street car parking and manoeuvring.”