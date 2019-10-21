Advertising
Three killed in Shropshire A5 crash named as inquests due to open
Three people killed in a crash on the A5 in Oswestry have been named, as inquests into their deaths are set to open next week.
Patricia Rose Parry, 73, and John Malcolm Parry, 75, from Oswestry died at the scene of the accident at West Felton on October 11.
A third casualty, Lee Edwards, 24, also from Oswestry died at the Royal Stoke University Hospital on October 12.
Senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford, Mr John Ellery, will open all three inquests on October 23.
West Mercia Police appealed for witnesses following the collision which happened just after 10.30pm and involved a silver Ford Mondeo driven by Mr Parry and a blue Nissan. Officers closed the trunk road while firefighters and paramedics worked to try to save the casualties.
An call for witnesses has been made by police who have placed appeal boards on the side of the road.
