Main road closed and person trapped after crash near Oswestry

Fire, ambulance and police were sent to the scene of the accident which took place on the junction of the B5069 Morda Road and Llynclys crossroads at 10am.

The road was closed while the situation was dealt with and drivers were urged to find an alternative route.

Road closure in place between Morda Road junction on the B5069 & Llynclys Cross Roads for emergency services to attend an RTC. please plan your journey, allow time to travel and stay safe on the roads @ShrewsburyCops @NorthShropCops — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) September 25, 2019

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington and an Operations officer was in attendance. Two ambulances, including one from the Welsh Ambulance Service as well as the police, were also present.

One casualty was trapped and the fire crews stabilised the vehicle before freeing them using a holmatro.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10am to reports of an accident. One ambulance was on scene and another ambulance from the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended. The crew arrived to find one car in a ditch and we treated one patient."