Coo, pigeon puts hospital visitors in a flap

But when a homing pigeon walks through the doors to the main entrance and ends up at the Helpdesk – that’s a different story altogether.

Visitors at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital got into a bit of a flap when a racing pigeon arrived in the main foyer of the hospital, before stopping off at the helpdesk.

Helpdesk volunteers acted fast and realised that the husband of one of the hospital’s Patient Panel members, who has been involved with birds, happened to be at the hospital at the time of the commotion.

Freja Evans Swogger’s husband John, realised the bird was a homing pigeon by spotting the contact number of its owner, printed on its wings.

Freja said: “It was a helpful stroke of luck really that John was around when he was, but I must say the hospital’s helpdesk volunteers are the real superstars here. They acted promptly and calmly, showing initiative and ensuring the pigeon’s safety at all times, while helping to catch him.

“Helpdesk volunteers play a vital role in hospital life, dealing with all manner of queries but this one was a particularly unique one.”

Dee Hamilton on the helpdesk with David Matthews, said: “We get dozens and dozens of people on a daily basis walk up to helpdesk for assistance but never a pigeon – that’s a new one on us. Once we realised the pigeon belonged to someone, we knew we needed to act fast to keep him safe and ensure he didn’t make a break for it.”

It emerged that the pigeon was making his way back home, after flying from France, as part of a race back to West Yorkshire – where his owner Leslie Stuckey lives.

Mr Stuckey said: “The race got underway on Saturday morning and I was aware that the winners had made it back within nine hours, so I knew he hadn’t won but I was pleased to get a call from the hospital, informing me of his whereabouts.

“He’s only eight months old, so he’s got a way to go yet but I’m just glad he’ll be returning home soon – and I’m grateful to the hospital’s volunteers for their help.”

The pigeon – who is yet to be named as he is yet to win a race – is being taken care of by Freja and John, until he is collected by courier and returned to his home in Yorkshire.

Ironically, Mr Stuckey was unable to travel to Shropshire to collect the bird because he washaving Orthopaedic surgery in Yorkshire in the coming days.