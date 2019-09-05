Oswestry's Knife Angel continues its UK tour - this time to Kent

In April, the British Ironworks Centre in Oswestry was approached by Reverend Nathan Ward regarding Kent hosting the Knife Angel.

Rev Ward has fronted a number of educational programmes and initiatives surrounding anti-knife crime and anti-violence over the years, and he believed that the Knife Angel would help to further educate youth all across his region.

Rev Ward started out as a prison governor involved in anti-knife and anti-violence campaigns for Birmingham and then moved onto Medway, Southbank and Middlesbrough.

His efforts began with a volunteer mentor scheme to provide young people and teachers in schools with conflict training to protect themselves and educate others about the importance of anti-violence.

To date, he has visited over 86 primary schools in the area and presented these important educational assemblies. He has also helped to organise other unique schemes to keep children away from the dangers of the streets, evidenced through Gillingham Football Club who created a special training day for students who were referred due to bad behaviour.

Alongside Medway Council, Rochester Cathedral’s Education Department and Community Partnership Team, and the County of Kent, Rev ward has now successfully got the Knife Angel to Rochester, where it can begin its important work in educating youth about the negative effects of violence and aggression.

Kent has seen several fatal stabbings take place within recent months, one even taking place on Rochester Cathedral grounds.

A spokeswoman for the Ironwork centre said: "A big thank you goes out to Reverend Nathan Ward and everyone else involved in getting the Angel to Kent for all of their incredibly hard work. We are really looking forward to following the Knife Angel’s educational journey during its month spent outside of Rochester Cathedral."