Casualty cut free after four hurt in Oswestry A5 crash
A casualty had to be cut from the wreckage of a car after a crash near Oswestry.
Four people were hurt in the accident which happened on the A5 just before 9.30am on Monday.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash and Shropshire Fire Service sent three crews from Oswestry, Baschurch and Wellington to the scene.
One casualty was released from the wreckage using cutting equipment in an operation lasting half an hour.
