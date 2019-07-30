Casualty cut free after four hurt in Oswestry A5 crash

Four people were hurt in the accident which happened on the A5 just before 9.30am on Monday.

A5 between Shrewsbury and Oswestry currently closed at Shrewsbury Road Junction. 3231 pic.twitter.com/77tbgY4Cop — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) July 29, 2019

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and Shropshire Fire Service sent three crews from Oswestry, Baschurch and Wellington to the scene.

One casualty was released from the wreckage using cutting equipment in an operation lasting half an hour.