Casualty cut free after four hurt in Oswestry A5 crash

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

A casualty had to be cut from the wreckage of a car after a crash near Oswestry.

Road accident

Four people were hurt in the accident which happened on the A5 just before 9.30am on Monday.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and Shropshire Fire Service sent three crews from Oswestry, Baschurch and Wellington to the scene.

One casualty was released from the wreckage using cutting equipment in an operation lasting half an hour.

Oswestry Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

