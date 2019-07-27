Family drops call for second inquest

Yvonne Collinson-Heath and Jim Collinson said they did not have the strength to face a second inquest after seeing other families of soldiers who died at the army base go through them.

These included Des and Doreen James from Llanymynech near Oswestry whose daughter, Cheryl, died at the Surrey barracks.

A second inquest into the death of 18-year old Cheryl, held three years ago, recorded that she died as a result of an intentional "self-inflicted shot" while on guard duty in November, 1995.

The coroner, Brian Barker QC, said Deepcut Army barracks had failed in its duty of care to its young recruits, with far too few officers to train and look after the recruits.

Mr Barker suggested the system at the barracks had created a dangerous situation and he praised Mr and Mrs James for fighting to discover the truth behind their daughter's death.

Mr and Mrs James and families of three other young soldiers who died have called for a public inquiry into the shootings.

James Collinson from Perth, died in 2002 with an open verdict recorded into his death.

His parents said that while they still backed a public inquiry, they were no longer calling for a fresh inquest into their son's death.

Mrs Collinson-Heath, from Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, said the inquests left the other families with unanswered questions.

"Why did it take four young people to die violently before the British Army and the Ministry of Defence admitted that there was something seriously wrong."

"Neither of us has the emotional or physical strength to sit silently through months of evidence about our son, listening to barristers who never knew him attempt to persuade a court that, notwithstanding the absence of evidence, our child was, probably, secretly suicidal."

She said her son was a child when he died, alone, armed when he should not have been, and on guard duty in the dark.

An MoD spokesman said the deaths had led to fundamental changes in training and care of soldiers, adding: "Any death is a tragedy and our thoughts remain with the families and friends."

Surrey Police said: "Surrey Police acknowledges and has previously accepted the mistakes made during our initial investigation into deaths at Deepcut Barracks, which has resulted in further suffering for the families. This is a matter of deep regret.

"We respect the decision of the Collinson family and are in the process of issuing a formal apology to them."