Six fire crews tackle farm blaze near Whittington
Firefighters tackled a blaze involving a range of agricultural buildings near Whittington in the early hours of today.
Six fire crews were called to Hindford Grange at about 1.16am.
Appliances including the light pumping unit and the water carrier were mobilised from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Ellesmere, Oswestry and Shrewsbury.
Crews used hose reel jets and a covering jet to extinguish the fire.
James Bainbridge, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager based in Shrewsbury, said crews took quick and decisive action to prevent the fire from spreading.
