Six fire crews tackle farm blaze near Whittington

Six fire crews were called to Hindford Grange at about 1.16am.

Appliances including the light pumping unit and the water carrier were mobilised from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Ellesmere, Oswestry and Shrewsbury.

The scene of the fire Photo: @SFRS_JBainbr

Crews used hose reel jets and a covering jet to extinguish the fire.

James Bainbridge, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager based in Shrewsbury, said crews took quick and decisive action to prevent the fire from spreading.