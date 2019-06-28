Crematorium plan between Oswestry and Shrewsbury recommended for approval despite concerns

Previously Shropshire councillors said the facility, which is being planned for a site near Nesscliffe, was in the wrong location and voted to defer the application at a planning meeting in March.

The proposals will be discussed once more on Thursday, but members will be asked to delegate the decision making to the planning services manager.

Case officer Kelvin Hall is recommending the application should be granted despite a number of serious concerns from the local parish council, residents and the Ministry of Defence.

Great Ness and Little Ness Parish Council said the location was not sustainable and was not well placed to serve relevant populations.

Councillors suggested any new crematorium should be closer to Shrewsbury and Telford, rather than towards Oswestry.

They said the applicant, Westerleigh, has failed to demonstrate what alternative sites had been considered.

'Insufficient evidence'

The MoD has also raised concerns about the noise from Nesscliffe army camp which is regularly used to train helicopter pilots, and the affect it will have on services at the crematorium.

But the report from Shropshire Council's planning department says there is still insufficient evidence to suggest that the site is not suitable.

"The MoD has substantial concerns that those elements of a crematorium service that take place outside the building would be significantly affected by helicopter operations," it said.

"The concerns of MoD are acknowledged, however it is noted that they have not formally objected to the proposed development.

"In relation to the current application officers acknowledge that there may be times when MOD activity is audible from the site. However officers are of the opinion that there is insufficient evidence that the use of the site as a crematorium would be incompatible with existing land uses."

It adds that there is clear evidence that there is a need for a crematorium in this location to meet the current levels of demand and for the future.

The public meeting takes place at 2pm in Shirehall on Thursday.