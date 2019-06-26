Oswestry could become a solar town

Oswestry town council has joined forces with other organisations to put forward a solar town funding scheme.

Managed by the Midlands Energy Hub the £1.8 million pot of money is available for rural communities in two stages - grants of up to £40,000 for feasibility studies for renewable energy project and grants up of to £100,000 for the business development and planning of the project.

The town council's plans were suspended last year following a re-organisation of the way the fund was administered.

Now details have been ironed out councillors will hear tonight (wed) that the pre-application questionnaire has now been completed and sent off for approval.

One of those leading the move to get a green energy project underway is Councillor Mike Ishwerwood who helped set up a seminar which heard from expert, Jon Halle.

At the time of the seminar Mr Halle said: "In its simplest form the Community Energy Scheme invests in infrastructure, generally on public buildings. This generates power which is used by the building occupants and any excess sold onto the National Grid."

Councillors will tonight also hear the latest from the council's climate change working group.

The task force says regional energy project funding would be a huge benefit to the town's move to reduce its carbon footprint.

A meeting of the group earlier this month also looked at sustainable transport.

Members agreed that Oswestry should do what it could to encourage more electric vehicles, including the introduction of electric vehicle charging points.

They also want to increase the number of people cycling through such schemes as Wheels to Work, a project to encourage young people into work by access to electric bikes, a community bike scheme and through promoting the benefits of cycling.

The group also wants to encourage use of public transport by improving the look of bus stops and bus shelters. Ideas put forward include using bus stops as community information board.

Other ideas include reducing car use by promoting car sharing and encouraging a reduction in the number of children being taken to school by car and raising awareness of single person are use through a survey.

Future project include carrying out an energy audit of the Guidhall, headquarters of the town council, and looking at the benefits of planting more trees and wildflower meadows in the Oswestry area.