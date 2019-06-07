Funfair return ‘a boost for Oswestry’

The annual Stokes’ Oswestry funfair will be held in the Argos car park later this month, bringing it back to the town centre for the first time in years.

It used to be held on a car park which is now the town’s Sainsbury’s store and has been based on the former Smithfield site for the last 23 years.

But this summer it is set to be held on the Argos car park, just off Festival Square.

Councillor Paul Milner, Oswestry Town Council and Shropshire Council member, said he was delighted with the move.

He said: “It is wonderful to welcome back the Stokes’ Family Funfair to Oswestry Town Centre.

“With the work now well under way on the Morrison's store in Shrewsbury Road it was looking for a new home and it is wonderful that we are able to hold it in the Argos car park.

“What it should do is bring families into the town centre who may not otherwise have visited.

“It should prove very popular and will be a big boost for businesses in the town who will see extra footfall.

Advertising

“It will also surely prove beneficial for the funfair with people who may not have been able to get out of town to use it as well.”

He said Oswestry Town Council welcomed the move at a meeting on Wednesday night.

“It is something to really look forward to,” he added.