Crucial messages at Crucial Crew event

From water safety and dangers down on the farm to drugs and alcohol awareness, cyber bullying and stranger danger, the messages that the children take home with them from a day at Crucial Crew, will stay with them forever.

This year's annual Crucial Crew event is underway at Nesscliffe military camp with around 50 primary schools sending their year six children along for the morning. It is the 25th anniversary year.

Small groups of children move from scenario to scenario, set up on the site, to make the life lessons that they are learning seem more real.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service provides the chance for the children to see how quickly a fire can catch hold.

Organisations involved range from the RNLI to the National Farmers Union as well as the emergency services and industry professionals from organisations such as Western Power.

Established in 1994 as a way to help educate children in the Oswestry and Shrewsbury area there have been well over 27,000, 10 and 11 years old visit the event.

It is run by a host of volunteers, many of them from local Rotary clubs and funded by grants and donations from charities and businesses.

Alan Howls, one of the volunteers and a retired police officer said Crucial Crew aimed to teach important life skills to children at their most impressionable age, usually focusing on children during their transition from primary to secondary school.

He said over the years many messages had stayed the same while others had been added.

"There was no internet when we started and that has brought many added pressures and dangers for young people."

Praise from Crucial Crew has come from many quarteres.

Last year Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said that despite a heatwave the county suffered fewer deliberate fires than it did during the same period, between January and July, 2017.

When the figures were announced, Derek Taylor, a member of Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Prevention (Arson) team, said: “The figures are a strong indication that our campaigns, particularly the work we do in schools and through the multi-agency Crucial Crew safety education roadshows, is having a direct and positive effect."

The British Ironwork Centre recently gave a donation. Its chairman, Clive Knowles, said: "The 25th anniversary is a fantastic chance to highlight the importance of Crucial. Crucial Crew has received great praise from children and adults alike for the invaluable information shared."