Praise for Whittington teenagers

A group of young people have been helping to litter pick and even strim the undergrowth at Whittington Castle near Oswestry.

Parish councillor Peter Jones, said their help was indicative of the good nature of teenagers in the village.

He believes those that are targeting the castle are from out of the area.

The vandalism reached new heights last week when the eggs lain by the castle's pair of nesting swans were smashed by bricks, an act condemned by hundreds on social media.

Councillor Jones, a member of the castle trust, spotted the litter pickers who were helping villager, Greg McArthur with the task.

"They have also volunteered to bring down strimmers and do other work on the grounds," he said.

"I don't want people to think that local teenagers are responsible for this vandalism as villagers of all ages are proud of the castle."

He said those who volunteered to look after the castle grounds and the Garden of Remembrance would welcome all offers of help.

Councillor Jones said any information about the vandalism should be passed onto the police.

"The latest attack was the damaging of a picnic bench which had obviously been deliberately jumped up and down on," he said.