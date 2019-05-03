Land for solar farm near Oswestry

Shropshire Council said the project could be up and running as soon as this time next year should the plans get signed off.

Council leader Peter Nutting said the council was ahead of the curve on tackling climate change and had a number of ideas to develop further.

He said: “We own a patch of land on the outskirts of Oswestry and we think it would be perfect for a solar farm.

“Climate change is something we have been taking very seriously as a council now for a number of years and this could be the latest development with that.

“If we can get the plans drawn up quickly then I can see no reason why it could not be up and running within 12 months.

“We already have solar panels on the roof of Shirehall and they have been there for many years.

“Climate change is very much in the news at the moment, but we have been looking at it for some time.

“I would be happy if we could supply all of the county with green energy.”

Councillor Nutting said he had recently appointed the authority’s first cabinet member for climate change in Dean Carroll and a task and finish group had also been launched to see what more could be done.

Meanwhile, councillor Simon Harris, deputy portfolio holder for transport, said a driverless vehicle trial would be happening in Shrewsbury this month.

He said pods were being delivered shortly and would take people on a loop from St Julian Friar’s car park and to the Market Square.

“We are way ahead of things at the moment,” he said.

“We are not trying to play catch-up with technology and electric vehicles.

“We are looking at what the next wave of technology is and aiming to meet that. The driverless vehicle trial is extremely exciting and I can’t wait to try it out.

“If we can get it to work in Shrewsbury we can get it to work anywhere.

“If Shropshire can make things work at the forefront of technology anybody can.

“We are at the forefront of this.”