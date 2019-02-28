Bid to be launched for millions of pounds to boost Oswestry town centre

Shropshire Council's cabinet ratified a report on Wednesday, that chose to put forward Oswestry and Shrewsbury as the Shropshire towns that would bid for the Future High Streets Fund programme, with £675 million available in total.

The objective of the fund is to renew and re-shape town centres and high streets, and to improve experience, ensure sustainability and drive growth.

The authority was asked to select two towns to put forward, after inviting bids from around the county from town and parish councils.

Reacting to the news, county councillor for Oswestry Vince Hunt admitted the high street will never return to what it once was, but the money would allow the area to develop something different.

He said: "It is great news for Oswestry to go for a slice of the money.

"There has been so many groups doing good work on the high street in recent years, but the high street will never return to what it once was.

"Those days have gone, you won't see high street chains coming to cities some times never mind Oswestry.

"You need to be innovative and come up with different ideas, and hopefully this money will be secured and it will allow the town to do that.

"There needs to be a good atmosphere in the town, so people want to come and stay in Oswestry and a number of independent retailers have already done a good job of doing that.

A panel was set up to chose two towns, with Oswestry and Shrewsbury to be put forward and both towns are expected to receive between £5 million and £10 million, but it could rise to anywhere up to £25 million.

The panel, made up of independent Shropshire business leaders, said Oswestry’s proposal was well written and showed good creative thinking on using new environmental technology in the town.

They noted that Shrewsbury has support from wider partners and added that there has been various independent successes that can be built upon.

Whitchurch also put forward a bid to be considered for the second round of funding in 2020.